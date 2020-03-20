Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worship places to remain closed for 2 weeks in Kasargod district due to COVID-19: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said all places of worship will remain closed for two weeks, while government and private offices will be closed for one week in Kasaragod district, considering the strong possibility of a widespread outbreak COVID-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:58 IST
Worship places to remain closed for 2 weeks in Kasargod district due to COVID-19: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said all places of worship will remain closed for two weeks, while government and private offices will be closed for one week in Kasaragod district, considering the strong possibility of a widespread outbreak COVID-19. An order issued by the government, exercising the powers conferred on the state under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, said: "All temples, mosques, churches and other centers where people gather or are expected to gather for religious worship will remain closed for two weeks."

"All clubs, cinema theaters, and other establishments that conduct social events will remain closed for two weeks. All government offices and other offices of public and private organisations will remain closed for one week," it said. However, the employees will not be allowed to leave the district in this period and they should be available for duty as and when the collector and district magistrate requires them.

Moreover, all shops and other commercial establishments will remain open from 11 am to 5 pm only. However, establishments that provide essential services are exempted. The order said that no gathering of people will be allowed in public places such as parks, beaches at all.

As per the issued order, any person who disobeys any part of this order shall be deemed to have committed an offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Of the 12 new cases reported in the state on Friday, 6 were from Kasaragod taking the total COVID 19 affected to 40 of which three are discharged.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020