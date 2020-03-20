Maha: Lawyer held by ACB for trying to bribe Palghar cop

A lawyer was arrested on Fridayfor allegedly trying to bribe a policeman in Palghar, an AntiCorruption Bureau official said

Advocate Rajey Gaikwad had offered Rs 50,000 to anofficer attached to Manor police station in Palghar inconnection with a case, said ACB Deputy Superintendent ofPolice KS Hegaje

"He was caught while giving Rs 50,000 to the policeofficer as part of a trap. Further probe is underway," Hegajeadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.