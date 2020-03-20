Four test positive for coronavirus in MP's Jabalpur
A total of four persons have been tested positive for coronavirus here in Jabalpur district of the state.
A total of four persons have been tested positive for coronavirus here in Jabalpur district of the state. "Four COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Jabalpur. Three persons belong to the same family and have travel history to Dubai while the fourth person has travel history to Germany," Public Relations Officer (PRO) Jabalpur administration, Anand Jain said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)
