COVID-19: SCR raises price of platform ticket to avoid mass gatherings at Railway Stations

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, South Central Railway (SCR) has too increased the platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to reduce the social gathering at the Railway stations. "To reduce the social gathering at the Railway stations, South Central Railway at all the major Stations, we have increased the Platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 and similarly at the smaller stations prices have been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 20. The main aim of the hike in prices is to discourage the non-essential travel to the stations," Ch.Rakesh, South Central Railway, told ANI.

He said that certain trains both from South Central Railway and also Indian Railways have been cancelled. "If you look at our zone particularly a total of 34 trains have been cancelled originating from our zone. We have started this process from March 18 and shall continue till March 31. The main aim is to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said.

We appeal the passengers to follow guidelines being issued time to time and in case any passengers feel sick, approach the staff, they will guide you to nearby health facilities, he said. Jogendra a passenger said, "My family is going to Odisha, hence I have come to drop them. Earlier the price of platform ticket was less and now there is a hike in it. People must cooperate and support these measures."

Earlier, South Western Railway decided to hike the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020, to stop overcrowding on railway platforms to contain the spread of the contagious disease. Northern Railway also has raised the rates of platform tickets to Rs 50 at some 'A1 and A' class stations of Firozpur division in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.