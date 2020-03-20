Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Metro rail services to be closed in various cities during 'Janta curfew'

In the wake of coronavirus threat, metro rail services in major cities including Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR will be suspended during 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur/Bengaluru/New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus threat, metro rail services in major cities including Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR will be suspended during 'Janta curfew' on Sunday. Metro rail services in Jaipur has been shut till March 22 in the wake of coronavirus spread, Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation said on Friday.

In the wake of the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, metro services will be closed to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited said. Train services will remain shut on March 22 in view of 'Janta curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

Noida metro and city bus services will be suspended on Sunday, Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida Authority said. In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus epidemic.

He also requested senior citizens and children to remain indoors for the next few weeks. According to official data, the total number of people infected with novel coronavirus touched 223. (ANI)

