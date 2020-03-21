Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Srikalahasteeswara, Lord Balaji temples closed for visitors

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered all major temples in the state to shutter till the end of the month due to mounting coronavirus threat.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 06:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 06:24 IST
Coronavirus: Srikalahasteeswara, Lord Balaji temples closed for visitors
A visual of Srikalahasteeswara temple in Andhra Pradesh. . Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered all major temples in the state to shutter till the end of the month due to mounting coronavirus threat. The state endowments department has issued orders in this regard to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Accordingly, the temple authorities at Srikalahasteeswara temple have closed its doors, stopping the entry of the devotees into the premises. However, temple priests will perform all pujas and other services as usual. Only the devotees are not allowed.

Also, public prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala have been stopped from 12 noon on Friday for one week as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus spread. In the past, the temple was closed for devotees for two days in 1892. Now the temple is being closed for devotees for one week. However, all the temple rituals, regular pujas will be performed as usual. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo manager dies at Delhi airport due to cardiac arrest New Delhi, M'

Indias largest airline IndiGo said that one of its maintenance managers died at the Delhi Airport on Saturday due to cardiac arrest after disembarking from a flight from Indonesia.&#160; We are deeply saddened by the demise of our maintenan...

Maha to have special control room for coronavirus action

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced setting up of a special control room to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. It will function from the Mantralaya state secretariat, said an official.Senior IAS officers R...

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except thoseproviding essential and emergency services, to remain shuttill March 31.

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except thoseproviding essential and emergency services, to remain shuttill March 31....

Pakistan suspends international flights for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Pakistan on Saturday suspended all international flight operations for two weeks in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation authority said. The Government of Pakistan has decided to suspend operation of all internation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020