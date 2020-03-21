Coronavirus: Odisha's BMC announces odd-even formula for public transportation

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced odd-even formula for public transportation. However, there is no bar for plying of private vehicles on any day. According to the order issued by BMC in this regard on Friday, the public transport vehicles like bus/tax/auto-rickshaws having odd registration numbers shall ply on the odd-numbered days and having even registration will ply on even-numbered days.

"Whereas Govt of Odisha vide order No 08/GA & PG dated 20-03-2020 at clause No 02 has made restriction order for public transport including taxis and auto-rickshaws on hire inside the city limits of the urban local bodies will be regulated to allow them on alternate days; Now therefore in view of ease of implementation following standard operating procedures (SOP) shall be adopted...," the order read. "...There is no bar for plying of private vehicles on any day; there is also no bar for plying of Govt. owned or hired vehicles including for emergency services; there is also no bar on vehicles hired by private hospitals including vehicle used for transportation of doctors and paramedical staffs; all other SOPs earlier issued to maintain social distancing and for disinfection shall be followed scrupulously in all vehicles," the order stated. (ANI)

