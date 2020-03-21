Left Menu
COVID-19 : IKEA closes its Hyderabad store

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, IKEA has closed its store in Hyderabad from today till further notice.

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, IKEA has closed its store in Hyderabad from today till further notice. "In the interest of the safety of our customers and co-workers, we are temporarily closing the IKEA Hyderabad store for the public with effect from March 20, 3 pm until further notice," read an official statement of IKEA.

IKEA in the statement also said that the public can continue shopping from their online portal. "If you are in Hyderabad, Mumbai or Pune, you can still continue shopping at IKEA.in," it added.

The the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday had confirmed that two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for the deadly virus in Telangana. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 236, including foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

