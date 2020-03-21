Traffic restrictions imposed on Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border

Left Menu
  PTI
  Mangaluru
  Updated: 21-03-2020 11:56 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:56 IST
The Dakshina Kannada district administration has laid down travel restrictions through the Talapady border check-post to Kerala in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the neighbouring state's Kasaragod. In an order, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said the public can opt to travel through the check post only in case of emergency.

All the other borders will be sealed. The restrictions will be in force from 2 pm Saturday till midnight on March 31.

The Deputy Commissioner's order came after Kasaragod district reported six COVID-19 positive cases on Friday. Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) closed down its functioning as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

All services, except for emergencies, have been withdrawn and the public banned from entering the MCC office. Emergency services are provided by outsourced personnel on shift basis near the entrance, MCC commissioner Ajith Kumar said.

