COVID-19: Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places, says Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to close all shops selling paan masala and tobacco till March 31, and doubled the fine for spitting in public places.

  Updated: 21-03-2020 12:46 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 12:46 IST
COVID-19: Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places, says Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner
Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner, Vijay Nehra.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to close all shops selling paan masala and tobacco till March 31, and doubled the fine for spitting in public places.

"We have decided that till March 31, all the paan shops will remain closed... The penalty for spitting at public places has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 starting Monday. FIRs will be registered against those who will not pay the fine," said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner, Vijay Nehra.

He further stated that public transport and parks will remain shut on Sunday to support the 'Janata Curfew'. (ANI)

