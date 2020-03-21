Left Menu
C'garh: Moderate tremors rock Bastar, Sukma; no casualties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:56 IST
Moderate tremors were witnessed in parts of Bastar and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said. However, no casualties or damage to property were reported, he said.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale hit parts of Bastar and neighbouring Sukma district at around 11.15 am. The epicentre of the quake was 34 km away from Jagdalpur in southeast direction close to Chhattisgarh- Odisha border," a meteorologist at Meteorological Centre here told PTI. The tremors triggered panic in the largely forested region, with people coming out of their houses in villages and towns.

According to the local administration, no loss of life or property was reported and officials were instructed to monitor the situation closely..

