Covid-19: Metro to suspend operations on Sunday
The Mumbai Metro One will suspend its operations on Sunday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'janata' curfew in wake of coronavirus outbreak. The transport body announced the move through its official Twitter handle @MumMetro.
"In continuation of our fight against #Covid19 and in support of Hon'ble PM's appeal of #JanataCurfew, #MumbaiMetroOne suspends operations on 22/03/2020 (Sunday) for the entire day, to encourage people to stay at home and make 'Janta Curfew' an unprecedented success," it said. The Mumbai Metro One, which runs between Ghatkopar and Versova, is widely used by Mumbaikars to cut travel time between western and central suburbs.
Maharashtra has so far recorded 63 positive cases of Covid-19, the highest in the country..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Maharashtra
- Versova
- Ghatkopar
ALSO READ
Over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Our policies are clear, fundamentals strong : Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Country needs person with good intent at heart, not good content in speech: Ajay Maken to PTI while taking dig at PM Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi government has worked for women empowerment: G Kishan Reddy
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.