Several markets in Delhi remain closed

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, several markets in New Delhi remain closed. However, daily essentials and chemist shops were seen open in the city. On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that all malls in the national capital would remain closed except for groceries and medical stores.

"In view of prevailing situations, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)" the Chief Minister had tweeted. The state government has further advised the people to stay at home, especially children and senior citizens.

Delhi has recorded 26 cases, with one death due to coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 258 individuals have been confirmed positive with Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.