Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers being sent back without proper screening: Mamata slams railways

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:07 IST
Migrant workers being sent back without proper screening: Mamata slams railways

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Saturday that the railways was not ensuring proper screening of passengers entering the state through long-distance trains. She claimed that migrant workers from the state, particularly those in Maharashtra, were being packed off in trains and sent back without medical checkups.

"I have been saying this for the last one month. Now India is entering the third stage (of the coronavirus outbreak), which is very dangerous. The next two weeks are extremely important. I have asked the chief secretary to tell the railway authorities to immediately stop all long-distance trains," the chief minister told Bengali television news channel "ABP Ananda". "I have also been urging the Centre to stop all international flights coming to the country for a long time," she said.

On the availability of masks and hand sanitisers, Banerjee said the priority of the government was to supply these items to the health workers, cleaning staff and police personnel first. "The small-scale sector of the state is manufacturing around 6,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitisers everyday. We will first supply it to those who are in the priority list and then it will be made available to the public," she said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo accused the Centre of not making enough masks and hand sanitisers available to the state. She also urged people to avoid large gatherings.

"Some organisations are organising large gatherings even now, which should be completely avoided. I urge them not to play with fire at this point in time," the chief minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Emirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights due to pandemic

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France, Germany, Nigeria, New York and New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal emails seen by Reuters. France, Germany and Ni...

Quake hits parts of Odisha, no casualty reported

A magnitude-4 earthquake struck parts of Odisha on Saturday, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far in the quake that hit Malkangiri and adjoining areas, they said.The epicentre of the quake was located around 42-km south-...

215 evacuees from Italy test negative for coronavirus at ITBP Chhawala quarantine facility

215 evacuees from Italys Milan, who were isolated at the Indo-Tibetan Border Polices ITBP Chhawla quarantine facility, have tested negative for coronavirus after a week stay here. The group included 151 males and 64 females. Most of these e...

Soccer-Man United, City donate to food banks as Premier League helps communities

Manchester United and Manchester City are the latest Premier League clubs to spring into action to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, joining forces to donate 100,000 pounds 117,000 to support local food banks.Respondin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020