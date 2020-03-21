Left Menu
Janta Curfew: Mumbai metro services to be suspended

The Mumbai metro services will be suspended on Sunday, in view of the 'Janta Curfew', officials said. Mumbai Metro One, a part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure operates on 11.4 km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor with a daily ridership of nearly 4 lakh passengers.

The announcement comes a day after Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced suspension of monorail services on March 22. "In continuation of its fight against Covid-19 and in support of Prime Minister's appeal of Janta Curfew, Mumbai Metro One suspends operations on Sunday, March 22, to encourage people to stay at home and make Janta Curfew an unprecedented success," Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said in a statement.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to observe Janta curfew by not going out of their homes from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday amid novel coronavirus pandemic. As many as 21 cases of Covid-19 virus have been reported in Mumbai with one death.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said..

