COVID-19: Indian Railways relaxes refund rules for cancelled tickets

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Indian Railways has relaxed refund rules for cancellation of Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter-generated tickets. This has been done to avoid crowding at the counters and practice social distancing.

All rules for e-tickets remain the same as passengers do not need to come to the station for refunds related to ticket cancellation. The relaxation is for the journey period from March 21 - April 15, 2020.

"In the case where the train has been cancelled by Indian Railways for journey period between March 21 - April 15, 2020, refund across the counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to 45 days from date of journey instead of the extant rule of 3 days," the Indian Railways said in a release. "In the case where train has not been cancelled but the passenger does not want to perform the journey, Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) can be filed within 30 days from date of journey at the station instead of the extant rule of 3 days," it added.

India has reported 271 cases of coronavirus so far, according to official data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.