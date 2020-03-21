Goa Archbishop cancels Sunday mass for 'janata' curfew

Archbishop of Goa Filipe Neri Ferrao cancelled the Sunday mass at all churches in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "janata" curfew to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. No mass with congregation should be celebrated at places of worship on Sunday, the spokesman from Archbishop's Palace said in a statement released here.

"Priests are instructed to celebrate their mass without congregations with the intentions of their flock. This mass could be used to reach the faithful by using the modern means of communication at our disposal," he said. The coastal state, which witnesses a heavy footfall of foreign tourists, has not reported a single positive case of coronavirus so far.

