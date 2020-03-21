Left Menu
Pondy LG Bedi asks people to support 'Janata Curfew'

  Updated: 21-03-2020 17:01 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said it was time to unite to fight the coronavirus and appealed to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' call. In a televised address, the former IPS officer stressed the need for generating awareness among the people particularly to observe physical distancing or social distancing.

"It is time to unite now to fight coronavirus," Bedi said and referred to the Prime Minister's appeal during his address to the nation on Thursday. She said the "Janata curfew" from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday announced by the Prime Minister was intended to ensure that people stayed at home to break the coronavirus chain.

She also appealed to people here to clap hands at 5 pm tomorrow to express our gratitude to medical personnel, sanitary workers, municipalities and police who put in dedicated work to protect the people against spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy appealed to the people not to panic or be carried away by mischievous messages spread on the social media.

He also said the territorial government had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the spread of the virus was kept at bay here. Puducherry Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastav in a message said the 'Janata curfew' is by the people and for the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

