TN reports three more fresh COVID-19 cases, total rises to six

Three foreign nationals under observation have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to six in Tamil Nadu, State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said. While two are from Thailand, the other is from New Zealand, the minister said.

"Three positive cases confirmed, 2 Thai nationals and one from New Zealand. Patients are undergoing treatment in isolation," he tweeted. The Health minister said all the six positive cases reported were "imported cases from different regions with travel history and not community transmitted." "New cases were already quarantined and in our radar," he said.

Screening has been stepped up at all ports of arrival including Railways besides domestic arrivals at the airport and inter-state borders. According to the Health department on March 7, the state reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, a 45-year-old engineer who returned from Oman.

However, he has recovered and was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. The other two confirmed cases are a 20-year-old man from New Delhi and a student from Dublin.PTI VIJ BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.