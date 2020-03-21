Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Homemaker makes masks in Bengal's Balurghat for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Balurghat
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 17:46 IST
Coronavirus: Homemaker makes masks in Bengal's Balurghat for

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak a homemaker in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district has been making masks and distributing these for free among local people to counter black marketers. A resident of Mohonto Para in Balurghat's ward number 1, Puja Das, has made the masks with tissue papers and cloth bags.

"The cost of making one mask is Rs 5," Puja Das said. This much can be done for the people, she said.

She also said that she started making the masks soon after all kinds of masks vanished from Balurghat as a result of coronavirus scare. Meanwhile, officials of the health department of South Dinajpur district lauded the woman's effort to help people in view of the scare due to coronavirus outbreak.

"We respect and thank her for the effort," an official of the department said, adding, wearing masks is not mandatory for everyone. The police have been raiding various shops in Balurghat to stop hoarding of masks.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Balurghat Sadar, Dhiman Mitra, is continuously raiding various shops in urban and rural areas to nab the people hoarding the masks. PTI CORR SBN SBN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020