Coronavirus: Homemaker makes masks in Bengal's Balurghat for

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak a homemaker in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district has been making masks and distributing these for free among local people to counter black marketers. A resident of Mohonto Para in Balurghat's ward number 1, Puja Das, has made the masks with tissue papers and cloth bags.

"The cost of making one mask is Rs 5," Puja Das said. This much can be done for the people, she said.

She also said that she started making the masks soon after all kinds of masks vanished from Balurghat as a result of coronavirus scare. Meanwhile, officials of the health department of South Dinajpur district lauded the woman's effort to help people in view of the scare due to coronavirus outbreak.

"We respect and thank her for the effort," an official of the department said, adding, wearing masks is not mandatory for everyone. The police have been raiding various shops in Balurghat to stop hoarding of masks.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Balurghat Sadar, Dhiman Mitra, is continuously raiding various shops in urban and rural areas to nab the people hoarding the masks. PTI CORR SBN SBN

