Punjab: Faridkot admin denies permission to hold 'Baba Kala Mehar mela'

The Faridkot administration in Punjab on Saturday denied permission for holding an annual event, 'Baba Kala Mehar mela', at Kotkapura in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Faridkot Deputy Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj said the proposed March 25 event at Bir Sikhanwala village in Kotkapura would not be held.

"The next date for holding the mela will be announced later," he said. The decision has been taken after the state government issued directions that public gathering of more than 20 people at one place will not be allowed.

'Baba Kala Mehar mela' is organised every year at Bir Sikhanwala village by the Sandhu clan to pay respect to their elders. Thousands of people belonging to the Sandhu clan from several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan attend the 'mela'..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.