Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM writes to EAM Jaishankar, urges to evacuate about 250 Indian students stranded in Kuala Lumpur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of the Indian students stranded in Malaysia, the worst coronavirus hit the country in South Asia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:00 IST
Kerala CM writes to EAM Jaishankar, urges to evacuate about 250 Indian students stranded in Kuala Lumpur
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of the Indian students stranded in Malaysia, the worst coronavirus hit the country in South Asia. In his letter addressed to Jaishanker, Vijayan requested the External Affairs Minister to pay 'immediate attention' to the plight of about 250 Indian students who are unable to return home from Kuala Lumpur due to the cancellation of international flights to India.

"Dear Dr. Jaishankar ji, I would like to draw your immediate attention to the plight of the Indian students who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur. They are stranded at the airport because of the cancellation of flights to India. It has been reported that about 250 students in Kuala Lumpur are unable to return home," the letter read. "In this circumstance, I request your urgent intervention to help the students who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur and ensure their safe return while complying with all health procedures," it added.

The country recorded four deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, bringing its total number of deaths from the virus to eight. On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 related cases in the country surged above 1,000.

Malaysia, this week, shut its borders to travelers and restricted internal movement from March 16 until March 31, Strait Times reported. The order bans public gatherings, and all religious, sporting, social and cultural events.

Schools, universities and businesses will stay closed, but essential services such as supermarkets, banks and pharmacies will continue to operate during the two-week period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020