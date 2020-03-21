Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves scheme to promote manufacture of electronic components, semiconductors

As part of efforts to strengthen electronic manufacturing ecosystem in the country, the Union Cabinet has approved the Scheme for Promotion of manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), which will provide 25 per cent of capital expenditure incurred in manufacturing items that are part of the supply chain of an electronic product.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:07 IST
Cabinet approves scheme to promote manufacture of electronic components, semiconductors
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As part of efforts to strengthen electronic manufacturing ecosystem in the country, the Union Cabinet has approved the Scheme for Promotion of manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), which will provide 25 per cent of capital expenditure incurred in manufacturing items that are part of the supply chain of an electronic product. Briefing reporters about the decisions of the Cabinet on Saturday, Communications, Electronics and Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the proposal will lead to the development of electronic components manufacturing ecosystem in the country and deepening of the electronics value chain. The Cabinet meeting took place on Friday.

SPECS will help meet the constraints in domestic manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors. The total cost of the scheme is about Rs 3,285 crore, which includes the incentive outlay of approximately Rs 3,252 crore and the administrative expense to the tune of Rs 32 crore.

With Rs 20,000 crore new investments expected in the electronics sector, the scheme would lead to direct employment of about 1,50,000 in the manufacturing units supported under it and indirect employment to 4,50,000. It will also lead to a reduction in dependence on import of components and their large scale domestic manufacturing to enhance digital security of the country.

An official release said that the vision of National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019), notified in February last year, was to position India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) by encouraging and driving capabilities in the country for developing core components, including, chipsets, and creating an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally. A vibrant electronic components manufacturing ecosystem is vital for the overall long-term and sustainable growth of electronics manufacturing in India and essential to achieve net positive Balance of Payments (BoP), it said.

The release said that the decision entails an incentive of 25 per cent on capital expenditure on plant, machinery, equipment, associated utilities and technology, including for research and development to industrial units manufacturing electronic components, semiconductors, Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) lines, specialised sub-assemblies besides capital goods for these items in the specified categories. The scheme will cater to all segments of electronics manufacturing such as mobile electronics, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive electronics, medical electronics, strategic electronics, power electronics, telecom equipment and computer hardware. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020