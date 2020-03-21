Coronavirus: Mamata to chair all-party meeting on Monday

The West Bengal government convened an all-party meeting on March 23 to discuss measures being taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources said on Saturday. Letters have been sent to all major political parties, urging them to attend the meeting at 4 pm, they said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be chairing the meeting that will be held in state secretariat 'Nabanna', sources said. Leaders of all major political parties in the state said that they will be present in the meeting.

CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said his party would attend the meeting and place a few suggestions to tackle the pandemic. Welcoming the move, state Congress president Somen Mitra said his party will also attend the meeting.

"We welcome the decision. We have received the letter. We will attend the meeting," he said.

State BJP sources said senior members of the party will be present in the meeting. Three persons, with travel history to the UK, have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal.

