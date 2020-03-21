General store owner gets shot in Delhi as revenge for son-in-law's crime

A man shot at the owner of a general store in Sangam Vihar here on Friday to allegedly take revenge for the murder of his associate, who is said to have been killed by the latter's son-in-law last year. According to the police, the accused identified as Ved Parkash was apprehended and a country made pistol, two live cartridges used in the crime and a bike on which the accused fled away after the shooting were recovered within an hour of the incident.

A case has been registered in the matter under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sangam Vihar police station. The search of the other accused persons, who have been identified, is on, police said.

The incident took place late on Friday night, following which the victims Radhey Shyam (52) was rushed to a hospital nearby and is undergoing treatment. Shyam said that the firing incident was an act of revenge as his son-in-law, Pradeep, had allegedly murdered an associate of the accused in December last year due to personal enmity.

Police said that the arrested person, Ved Prakash, has 11 previous involvements in several cases with charges under attempt to murder, hurt and Arms Act. (ANI)

