Truck driver killed in accident in UP's Banda

A truck driver died and two other persons sustained serious injuries when two trucks collided in Tindwari here on Saturday, police said

Tindwari police station SHO Neeraj Kumar Singh said, "The accident took place on Banda-Tanda road when two speeding trucks collided head-on. One truck driver died on the spot while the driver and cleaner of the other truck sustained serious injuries." The injured have been hospitalised, while efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, he said.

