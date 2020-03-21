Combating COVID-19: High School, intermediate examinations postponed in Uttarakhand

High school and intermediate examinations have been postponed in Uttarakhand till further notice in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19.

"High school and intermediate examinations have been postponed in Uttarakhand till further notice in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak," said R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary, School Education Department.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

