Combating COVID-19: J-K Wakf Board suspends prayer at shrines, mosques

In view of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board on Saturday suspended prayers at all shrines and mosques to contain the spread of the pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:19 IST
Combating COVID-19: J-K Wakf Board suspends prayer at shrines, mosques
Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, announcing the order. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In view of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board on Saturday suspended prayers at all shrines and mosques to contain the spread of the pandemic. "Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board has suspended prayers at all shrines and mosques including the display of the holy relic on the occasion of Mehraj-ul-Alam celebrations," Chief Executive of Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board said in a notice.

The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir asked people to avoid religious gatherings and ceremonies. "Avoid religious gatherings and ceremonies, including weddings. Only physically fit people who have no sign of sickness should attend prayers and those sick with cold and fever and other symptoms should sit at home, including elderly people," Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir said to ANI.

Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 283. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

