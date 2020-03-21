Left Menu
Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia students temporarily suspend protest against CAA

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:26 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:26 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia students on Saturday temporarily suspended their sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in wake of the coronavirus pandemic

The announcement was made by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15

"We temporarily suspend the ongoing 24 hour sit-in protest at Gate no. 7, JMI and appeal to all protesters to kindly take the situation with utmost seriousness and save themselves and others from this fatal illness," the Jamia Coordination Committee said in a statement.

