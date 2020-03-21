Foreigners Outreach Cell launched Kochi, Mar 21 (PTI)ThePolice Commissionerate here on Saturday launched a 'Foreigners Outreach Cell' for providing assistance to foreign nationals facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Launching the initiative, police said foreign nationals can get help in getting health clearance certificate, medical assistance, accommodation, transport, ticketing and visa by by sending text, audio or video message through the link provided in page or sending a WhatsApp message to 8590202060.

As soon as message reaches COVID-19 Police Control Room at Police Commissionerate Kochi, a police officer contacts the foreign national in distress and gets his difficulty resolved, police said. According to a release, the Police Commissionerate is continuously in touch with district health authorities and other doctors for providing assistance to foreigners in getting health clearance certificate or medical assistance.

The Commissionerate has custody of close 1000 rooms for accommodating quarantined people requiring accommodation. It coordinates with airlines and other embassies for assisting foreign tourists.

"Foreign nationals can avail this service through our FB, Instagram, Twitter and Website links of Police Commissionerate Kochi," it said. Foreigners Outreach Cell has been launched in association with District Health Authorities and Reliance JIO, it added.

It was launched by IGP & Commissioner of Police Vijay Sakhare in presence of Shashi Palazhi, vice president, Reliance JIO, Savitha, Deputy District Medical Officer and Abraham Varghese, IMA state president. Shashi Palazhi said the initiative will be launched nationally in association with the police commisionerate.

