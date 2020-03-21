Left Menu
C'garh: 3 booked for flouting home quarantine orders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:29 IST
An FIR was registered on Saturday against three businessmen for flouting home quarantine orders in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police said. The case was registered at Kharsia police station under section 188 of IPC and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, said Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

"No arrests have been made so far. Three Kharsia-based businessmen had traveled to Almaty in Kazakhstan, a coronavirus affected country, on March 14 and returned on March 19. They were ordered home isolation for 14 days which they defied," he said. "They were spotted by local residents on Saturday," he said.

The state has one Covid-19 case as on Saturday..

