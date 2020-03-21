JK Waqf Board suspends regular prayers at mosques, shrines over coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday announced the suspension of regular prayers at mosques and shrines affiliated to it in the Valley as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus. "It is hereby ordered to suspend regular prayers in shrines/mosques affiliated with the Waqf Board and displaying of the Holy Relic on the occasion of Mehrai-ul-Alam celebrations," the board said in an order.

The decision to suspend the prayers was taken as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Kashmir Valley and in view of the imposition of restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by various district administrations, the board said. Meanwhile, the Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir, advised people to avoid religious gatherings and ceremonies including weddings. However, he said regular prayers would be offered at mosques. The decision to this effect came after a meeting of various ulemas of the valley.

"There was a unanimous decision that regular prayers will be offered at the mosques. The prayers and sermon will be brief on Fridays and precautionary measures will be taken," he said. He said only physically fit people who have no sign of sickness should attend the prayers and those sick with cold and fever and have other symptoms should sit at home.

He also said the people should observe Shab-e-Meraj (night of ascent) at home.

