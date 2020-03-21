Left Menu
Raipur goes into lockdown to fight COVID19

Raipur Collector S Bhartidasan on Saturday has ordered a lockdown of the city till further notice to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Raipur in lockdown mode amid COVID-19 outbreak. Image Credit: ANI

Raipur Collector S Bhartidasan on Saturday has ordered a lockdown of the city till further notice to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Under the Epidemic Act (1987), essential services pertaining to the needs of the public so that the daily life is not hampered will stay open like groceries, vegetables and fruit shops, hotels and restaurants with restrictions, etc, rest others will remain closed until further orders," the district collector told reporters.

The collector appealed to the public amid the corona outbreak. "There is no need to panic as the situation is under control but your contribution is vital. If you maintain social distancing and stay at home, for the time being, we would be successful in combating the spread of the disease," he added. Now that the lockdown is in place, Raipur SSP Arif Sheikh informed that the police would be deployed urging people to stay in their homes and maintain social distance.

He added: "I request the people not to create panic as all the eateries would be open. We are staying for you all so we request you to stay indoors." The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. According to a recent breakup, of the number of positive cases of coronavirus, by the Ministry, till now Delhi has 25, Karnatka has 15, Andhra Pradesh has 3, Chhattisgarh has 1, Gujarat has 7, Haryana has 3 and Himachal Pradesh has 2 positive cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

