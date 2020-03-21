Left Menu
Development News Edition

Media can't name COVID-19 patients, their relatives and even

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:15 IST
Media can't name COVID-19 patients, their relatives and even

The Odisha government Saturday directed the press no to disclose the identities of the COVID-19 patients, their relatives, and even the doctors and nurses treating them. "No media shall publish the names and the addresses of the persons infected by the coronavirus, their parents, relatives, the doctors treating them and the assisting medical staff, obtained through any source," said Subroto Bagchi, the state governments chief spokesperson on COVID-19.

The state government has issued the directive under Section-2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and in conformity with Rule-17 of the guidelines issued by the Press Council of India, he said. No media shall interview any patient affected with COVID-19, his/her parents/relatives/treating doctors, assisting medical staff, in any form, Bagchi said, quoting an official notification.

Any violation will be punishable, he added. Meanwhile, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department excluded the press from the regulations under the near total lockdown imposed from March 22 to March 29 in five districts and eight major towns in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020