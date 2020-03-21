Two fresh coronavirus cases in AP, number goes up to five Amaravati, Mar 21 (PTI): Two people who returned from Europe to Andhra Pradesh this week tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to five, the state Medical and Health Department said on Saturday night. A 24-year-old man who returned to his native Krishna district from Paris via New Delhi and Hyderabad on March 17, tested positive, Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said in a release.

Another 22-year-old who returned to Rajamahendravaram from London via Hyderabad on March 18 also tested positive on Saturday, he added. The first coronavirus positive case was registered in Nellore, followed by one in Ongole and another in Visakhapatnam, Jawahar Reddy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

