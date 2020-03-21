Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:22 IST
Coronavirus: Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur

A total of 908 people were heldfor loitering and another 148 for opening shops and otherestbalishments on Saturday despite lockdown orders under theEpidemic Diseases Act in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an officialsaid

DCP SB Shweta Khedkar said firms were asked to downshutters, and only establishments discharging essentialservices were allowed to remain open

Schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, malls,spas, clubs, amusement parks, and other such establishmentshave been closed and mass gatherings, functions, congregationsprohibited in the city till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020