People make beeline outside Mother Dairy stores to stock milk

People are making a beeline outside Mother Dairy to hoard milk for upcoming days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared to observe nationwide Janata Curfew on March 22.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-03-2020 22:47 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 22:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey, People are making a beeline outside Mother Dairy to hoard milk for upcoming days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared to observe nationwide Janata Curfew on March 22.

Speaking to ANI Ramana, a consumer said, "Tomorrow is curfew and that is why people are buying it right now. I have kept 2 days stock of milk." However, she hailed the initiative of Janata Curfew and gave kudos to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another consumer Rajkumar said, "PM Modi said that essential items will be available but people are in a panic that if tomorrow is curfew call then people need to be at home so they are hoarding."

Owner of Mother dairy located at Lodhi Road, Yogender Chaudhary said, "Despite being educated, the public are still hoarding. It makes it difficult for poor people to have milk as there will not be anything left. Demand for milk has increased many folds." Choudhary also assured that Mother Dairy will open in its usual time and Janata Curfew has no effect on the essential items. (ANI)

