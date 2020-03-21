Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rises to 27
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 27 on Saturday, the Delhi Health Department said. These cases include six people from outside the city -- two from Kolkata and one each from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has thus risen to 27, the department said in a statement. By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 in the city stood at 20. Out of the total 20 cases, five were discharged and one had died earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
