Coronavirus: 170 visitors from Nepal denied entry into India,

West Bengal Tourism Minister Goutam Deb said a total of 170 people were not allowed to enter India from Nepal on Saturday after thermal screening. Though the India-Nepal border in Panitanki area in Darjeeling district is open, visitors to both the countries are being screened in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, he said at a press conference here.

Deb said visitors to Nepal from India are also being screened. He urged people returning from abroad to get their health examined and go in home quarantine, failing which strict action will be taken against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.