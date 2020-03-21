Assam Cabinet approves autonomous council bills for different

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday approved the Autonomous Council bills for the Kamtapur, Moran, Muttock and the Bodo-Kacharis. The cabinet also approved the Assamese Language Learning Bill, 2020, a spokesperson at the Chief Minister's Office told PTI.

The Assam Elementary and Secondary (Regulations of Posting and Transfer) Bill, 2020 was also approved. It also decided to waive off the VAT on natural gas for 15 years for Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) and therefore the state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 1,714 crore.

The Guwahati Building Bye-Laws have also been approved by the cabinet and after it is ratified in the assembly, it will pave the way for construction of houses under the Chief Minister's Easy House Building Scheme. The bills are scheduled to be passed in the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative assembly which is scheduled to meet on March 24 after a recess of twelve days.

