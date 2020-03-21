Pune: Central team to check Covid-19 case with no foreign

A team from the Union Health ministry has arrived in Pune to check on a woman Covid-19 patient who has no history of international travel. A senior official said the woman, on ventilator support in a private hospital, had travelled to Vashi in Navi Mumbai for a wedding on March 3.

Her Covid-19 status was known after her swab was sent to NIV for testing for swine flu (H1N1), he said. Divisional Commissioner Dipak Mhaisekar said, "A team from the Centre had arrived in Pune for further probe. We have so far found some 100 people who were in touch with her." A doctor said she was experiencing respiratory failure and, therefore, has been put on ventilator support.

"She is not well since March 8. She had visited a general physician after cough and cold complaints. She was later admitted to a hospital but due to her condition, she was referred to us. She was then detected with viral pneumonia," said the doctor. "We then sent her throat swabs to NIV for H1N1 checking where her HINI tests were negative but she tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

