Auto, taxi drivers laud 'Janata Curfew' of PM Modi

The nation is going to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 where auto-rickshaws and taxis will be off-road but this move has not deterred the spirit of these people as they lauded the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus outbreak despite the fact their earnings will be hit as against other days.

The Janata Curfew will come into force on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey The nation is going to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 where auto-rickshaws and taxis will be off-road but this move has not deterred the spirit of these people as they lauded the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus outbreak despite the fact their earnings will be hit as against other days.

"If we are alive, then only we can earn. This decision is taken for our own good. This disease is very dangerous. People can adjust for 3-4 days. We totally support the move by the Modi government," an auto-rickshaw driver Rampal said. Although they might not be able to earn on that day, they support the decision by staying at home.

"We have to save our lives and we have to follow what the government asks us to do," fellow driver Sunil Kumar said. Sharing the similar sentiment an Uber driver Yogesh Kumar said that the decision taken by Prime Minister Modi is for good.

"Although we will face difficulty, we want to get rid of this disease as quickly as possible," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and 'restraint through social distancing' in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

