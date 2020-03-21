Left Menu
People should refrain from going to villages as COVID19 might spread: PM

As in the wake of coronavirus scare people are fleeing the cities and taking refuge in their villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday saying that people should refrain from leaving cities as they will pose a risk of spreading the deadly virus to the villages.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:33 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

As in the wake of coronavirus scare people are fleeing the cities and taking refuge in their villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday saying that people should refrain from leaving cities as they will pose a risk of spreading the deadly virus to the villages. "Many of my brothers and sisters are leaving the city where they earn a living and returning to their villages. Travelling in a crowd increases the risk of COVID19 infection. Wherever you're going, it'll pose danger to people there too. It'll increase difficulties for them.," PM Modi tweeted.

In the following tweet, he said, "I appeal to all that in whichever city you're in, stay there for a few days. By doing so, we can control the spread of coronavirus." "We're playing with our health by crowding railways stations and bus-stands. Please think about yourself and your family; don't move out of your house, unnecessarily," he added.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

