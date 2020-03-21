Left Menu
Coronavirus cases rise to 315 in India: Health Ministry

"Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on 21 March including foreign nationals is 315," the Health Ministry said late Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 315 Saturday after more than 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said. "Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on 21 March including foreign nationals is 315," the Health Ministry said late Saturday.

A total of 16,911 samples from 16,021 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2as as on March 21, 6 PM, the Indian Council of Medical Research said in a statement. "A total of 315 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," the ICMR said.

The figure of 315 includes 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one from Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore. It also includes four deaths -- reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

The data includes 63 cases in Maharashtra (three foreigners), followed by Kerala at 40, including seven foreign nationals. Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner.

Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 17 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has seven cases while Jammu and Kashmir have four. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have reported three cases each. Odisha has two cases.

Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, and Chandigarh have reported one case each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

