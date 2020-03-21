Ex-NCP man held in Rs 50 cr extortion case in Pune

A former NCP functionary from Pune district was arrested for alleged involvement in an extortion case of Rs 50 crore, an official said on Saturday. Mangaldas Bandal's name came up in the case in which a well-known jeweler is the victim, he said.

"Three people were arrested who revealed Bandal's name. His statement was recorded, and he was placed under arrest on Saturday evening," he said. Bandal was thrown out of the NCP after his name cropped up in media reports in connection with this case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.