Coronavirus: CM orders lockdown in Rajasthan till Mar 31, exempts essential services

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31. All government offices, malls, factories, public transport, etc. will remain shut during the period, he said in a statement. There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22 to March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said after a high-level meeting with the top officials. So far, 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited. Gehlot said his government is with the people of the state in a difficult time and appealed to the people to follow its decision and advisory.

The chief minister has constituted a core group comprising top officials of various departments which will look into the situation and restrictions. It will ensure that the requirements of poor and deprived sections are met. He directed officials to provide good grains for free till May to more than 1 crore families registered under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Those who live in urban areas and are not in the NFSA list will be provided food packets free of cost for two months beginning April 1, the statement read. Gehlot also appealed to factory owners to provide paid leaves to their employees during the lockdown. The Labour Department will continue to work in coordination with factory owners. On Saturday, the market remained shut in the state capital and a few other districts.

