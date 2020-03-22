Don't allow visitors to enter Arunachal even if they have

Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting on Saturday with all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and district medical officers to chalk out strategies to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the state. Khandu stressed on the need to be equipped with necessary items and equipment for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus. He assured to meet the demand of the districts for the procurement of these items and also urged the deputy commissioners to involve self-help groups and institutes in preparing sanitisers and protective masks.

Khandu further urged all citizens to observe 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday to encourage social distancing. The chief minister said that the isolation wards in the state are yet to be fully equipped with all facilities and assured to allocate funds immediately.

The chief minister also directed the concerned authority to monitor the travel history of government staffs on leave and make them follow the disinfection procedure as soon they enter the state. To prevent any panic buying and hoarding of essential items, Khandu urged the district authorities to keep the public in confidence. He also the requested food and civil supply department to ensure the availability of all essential items and to keep stock of these items that could last for several months.

Since Arunachal has not reported any case of COVID-19, the chief minister directed strict screening of all travelers entering the state and keep a record of their travel history. He also directed that no tourists or visitors from outside the state be allowed even if they are in possession of Inner Line Permits.

The chief minister advised that regular disinfection works be carried out in all hospitals and asked the deputy commissioners and district medical officers to monitor. He also asked them to ensure regular disinfection of public places such as hotels, restaurants and places of worship, an official statement said..

