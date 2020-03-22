Left Menu
COVID-19: Air India flight carrying 263 Indian evacuated from Rome lands in Delhi

An Air India special flight carrying 263 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Italy's capital city of Rome, landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 10:48 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 10:48 IST
Air India special flight carrying 263 Indians landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India special flight carrying 263 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Italy's capital city of Rome, landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning. The flight landed at the airport at 9:15 am. The evacuees -- mostly students -- will be taken to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police-managed quarantine facility in Chhawla shortly after undergoing thermal screening and immigration at the airport.

The Delhi customs provided assistance in the clearance of the 263 passengers at the Remote Bay of the Delhi airport. Precautions were exercised and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling passengers were followed. This is the second batch of Indians evacuated from Italy, which has reported more than 47,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, as many as 218 Indians -- mostly students -- were evacuated from the Italian city of Milan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

