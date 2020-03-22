Left Menu
Streets deserted in Kerala as people observe 'Janata Curfew'

Kerala is under a complete lock-down and roads in the state capital and other parts wore a deserted look on Sunday as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus, was observed by the people. The self-imposed curfew, called by the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Left government in the state.

Barring a few vehicles, roads in major cities including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam were empty. State-run transport buses were off the roads while Kochi Metro Rail also stopped its service along with private buses and the auto-rickshaws.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said people must stay at home and avoid crowds while following the directions of the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "It's important that people follow the directions of the health department. Strong action will be taken against those who fail to follow the instructions of the state government," Shailaja told reporters.

Fire department officials were seen spraying water mixed with disinfectant at many places in Thiruvananthapuram city. Some of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) offices across the state has also initiated cleaning of its premises.

An official of KSRTC in Thrissur said they were cooperating with the curfew and the staff engaged in cleaning work were those who stayed back after yesterday's night shift. People of the state are also cooperating with the 'Janata curfew,' which began at 7 am.

With 12 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported on Saturday, the total number of infected persons under treatment in Kerala had gone up to 49. Earlier, three people were cured. At many places police personnel were seen discouraging those who came out of their houses and created awareness among them on the importance of social distancing.

"We urge the people to stay inside their homes and clean their residence and premises," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

