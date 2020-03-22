Left Menu
COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav appeals to folk artists for spreading awareness among people

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday appealed to folk artists to create awareness about the measures needed to stay protected from COVID-19 in different dialects spoken in the state.

  ANI
  • |
  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 22-03-2020 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:07 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday appealed to folk artists to create awareness about the measures needed to stay protected from COVID-19 in different dialects spoken in the state. "The risk of coronavirus has increased even more as people move from big cities to villages. It's an appeal to the folk artists of Uttar Pradesh to spread awareness about the measures to stay protected from COVID-19, in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and other dialects through mobile. This will help people staying in villages easily understand the preventive measures and protect themselves," Yadav wrote in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the 'Janta curfew,' being observed across the country is a battle against coronavirus pandemic and that social distancing is the best way to defeat it. The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

